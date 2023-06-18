michael-wacha.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 13 (June 19-25). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TEX
Texas
2
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
3
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
4
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
5
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
SF
San Francisco
6
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
7
T. Glasnow SP TB Tyler Glasnow SP TB
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
8
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
DET
Detroit
9
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
10
J. Paxton SP BOS James Paxton SP BOS
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
11
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
Advisable in most cases
12
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
DET
Detroit
13
M. Wacha SP SD Michael Wacha SP SD
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
WAS
Washington
14
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
15
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
16
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
SD
San Diego
Better left for points leagues
17
A. Heaney SP TEX Andrew Heaney SP TEX
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
18
J. Oviedo SP PIT Johan Oviedo SP PIT
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
MIA
Miami
19
A. Civale SP CLE Aaron Civale SP CLE
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
20
J. Gray SP WAS Josiah Gray SP WAS
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
SD
San Diego
No thanks
21
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
22
R. Olson SP DET Reese Olson SP DET
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
23
K. Crawford RP BOS Kutter Crawford RP BOS
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
24
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
SF
San Francisco
25
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
26
J. Lyles SP KC Jordan Lyles SP KC
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
27
B. Williamson SP CIN Brandon Williamson SP CIN
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
28
L. Medina SP OAK Luis Medina SP OAK
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
TOR
Toronto
29
O. Bido SP PIT Osvaldo Bido SP PIT
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
MIA
Miami
30
R. Weathers SP SD Ryan Weathers SP SD
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
WAS
Washington
31
D. Lynch SP KC Daniel Lynch SP KC
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay