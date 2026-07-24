Fantasy Baseball Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers feature Peter Lambert, Shane Drohan

Griffin Jax SP TB Tampa Bay • #22 • Age: 31 Matchups vs. TEX, vs. CHW Rostered 78% After a rare misstep against the Red Sox, Griffin Jax relied on his usual high supply of whiffs and ground balls to deliver six strong innings against the Blue Jays next time out. His ERA since joining the starting rotation in late April remains strong at 3.38, and though his outings tend to run short, you can overlook it in a two-start week.

Ian Seymour RP TB Tampa Bay • #61 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. TEX Rostered 68% A couple clunkers in what seemed like favorable matchups led to Ian Seymour getting dropped as quickly as he was added in some leagues, but he bounced back with six strong innings in bulk relief Thursday. His low velocity readings give him a lower margin for error, but he misses plenty of bats when he's locating his pitches properly and has another favorable matchup this week.

Peter Lambert SP HOU Houston • #38 • Age: 29 Matchup at LAA Rostered 80% Peter Lambert has maintained a respectable ERA all season, but the strikeouts have really picked up in July, during which time he's put together a 1.52 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 9.9 K/9 in four starts. The trend should continue this week against the Angels, who remain one of the most strikeout-prone teams.

Jared Jones SP PIT Pittsburgh • #17 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. ARI Rostered 79% Jared Jones is thriving again, albeit on a limit of what seems to be 75 pitches or so, which means he needs to be operating at peak efficiency to be a net positive in Fantasy. When he is, though, he's a major positive, and the Diamondbacks are the sort of middling matchup that shouldn't scare you away from that possibility.

Michael McGreevy SP STL St. Louis • #36 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. CHC, at TOR Rostered 74% Michael McGreevy has been a quality-start machine with his plus control and strong ground ball tendencies, so you should always be looking to use him when he's in line for two starts. The Blue Jays actually rate as the most favorable pitching matchup right now.

Shane Drohan RP MIL Milwaukee • #55 • Age: 27 Matchup at SF Rostered 62% Shane Drohan has a strong analytical profile but was greatly restricted in his workload early on. After three consecutive appearances of six-plus innings (and perhaps another against the Rockies over the weekend), the time has come to unleash him in Fantasy, and a start in San Francisco against the hapless Giants presents a perfect opportunity.

Brady Singer SP CIN Cincinnati • #51 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. CLE, vs. PIT Rostered 43% Brady Singer has been remarkably effective over his past nine starts, putting together a 2.92 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 8.9 K/9. I have yet to find a clear enough explanation for this success to convince me it'll continue, but I'd be willing to ride the hot hand in a two-start week, particularly with the first matchup being against the Guardians.

Christian Scott SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #45 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. ATL, vs. MIA Rostered 54% The actual percentages for Christian Scott, from the 3.13 ERA to the 11.9 K/9 rate, look pretty strong, but he's another who tends to get pulled early from games, in part because of his own inefficiencies. He'll have two chances to get it right this week, though, including against a Marlins lineup that yielded back-to-back outings of five-plus innings to him in May.

Roki Sasaki SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #11 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. SEA Rostered 60% His matchup against the Mets over the weekend will ultimately determine whether or not Roki Sasaki remains on this list for Week 19, but presuming he sustains his velocity bump from his previous outing against the Yankees, when he allowed no earned runs in 5 2/3 innings, he'll have upside to spare against a Mariners lineup that now ranks second-to-last in scoring.