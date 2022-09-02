patrick-sandoval.jpg

If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 23 (Sept. 5-11)
headshot-image
Johnny Cueto SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #47 • Age: 36
Matchups
at SEA, at OAK
Rostered
80%
Cueto rebounded nicely from a seven-run disaster two turns ago and retains an ERA below 3.00 for reasons that are difficult to ascertain. With matchups this week against two bottom-10 offenses, the Mariners and Athletics, better not to overthink it.
headshot-image
Patrick Sandoval SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #43 • Age: 25
Matchup
vs. DET
Rostered
68%
Sandoval has exhibited better control over his past three starts, helping him to get the most out of his whifftastic changeup and slider. It all started with a complete-game shutout against the Tigers, and he's facing them again this week.
headshot-image
Justin Steele SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #35 • Age: 27
Matchups
vs. CIN, vs. SF
Rostered
54%
Steele left early last time out with back tightness, so you'll want to make sure he gets through his weekend bullpen session OK. Provided he does, he's in line for two starts while boasting a 1.49 ERA in his past 10.
headshot-image
Michael Wacha SP
BOS Boston • #52 • Age: 31
Matchups
at TB, at BAL
Rostered
79%
Wacha has had the look of an overachiever most of the year, but his stuff has played up in four starts since returning from a shoulder injury, setting him up for an attractive two-start slate at the Rays and Orioles.
headshot-image
Jose Quintana SP
STL St. Louis • #62 • Age: 33
Matchups
vs. WAS, at PIT
Rostered
63%
After getting off to a nice start with the Cardinals, Quintana has floundered of late, struggling to go deep into starts. He has choice matchups to get back on track this week, though, facing the Nationals and Pirates.
headshot-image
Jack Flaherty SP
STL St. Louis • #22 • Age: 26
Matchups
vs. WAS, at PIT
Rostered
80%
It's not optimal to start Flaherty fresh off a shoulder injury that's sidelined him for almost the entire season, but he's coming back to a dream schedule -- not only two starts but both against offenses that rank in the bottom five in runs scored (Nationals and Pirates). It's too tempting to resist, I think, especially after a strong rehab assignment.
headshot-image
Ross Stripling SP
TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 32
Matchup
at TEX
Rostered
74%
The Rangers aren't such a favorable matchup for opposing pitchers anymore, but they're also not reason enough to back off Stripling after three consecutive quality starts. He's fine if you have a hole to fill.
headshot-image
Jake Odorizzi SP
ATL Atlanta • #12 • Age: 32
Matchup
at SEA
Rostered
41%
Odorizzi has steadied himself in recent starts, but none compare to his best of the season July 31, when he struck out eight over seven two-hit innings. He was facing the Mariners in that start and draws them again this week.
headshot-image
Jose Suarez SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #54 • Age: 24
Matchup
vs. DET
Rostered
21%
Suarez's slider is actually a pretty good swing-and-miss pitch, and he has a 2.12 ERA over his past six starts. He struggles to go deep into games, but there's no matchup more favorable than the Tigers, his opponent this week.
headshot-image
Matt Manning SP
DET Detroit • #25 • Age: 24
Matchup
at KC
Rostered
65%
Manning seemed like he was on the right track with a rejuvenated slider before getting knocked around by the Mariners last time out. If he rebounds against the Royals over the weekend, he'll line up to face them again in his next start. I'll admit it's not the most hopeful choice, but sleeper pitchers are getting harder to find.