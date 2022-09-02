If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Johnny Cueto SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #47 • Age: 36
Cueto rebounded nicely from a seven-run disaster two turns ago and retains an ERA below 3.00 for reasons that are difficult to ascertain. With matchups this week against two bottom-10 offenses, the Mariners and Athletics, better not to overthink it.
LAA L.A. Angels • #43 • Age: 25
Sandoval has exhibited better control over his past three starts, helping him to get the most out of his whifftastic changeup and slider. It all started with a complete-game shutout against the Tigers, and he's facing them again this week.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #35 • Age: 27
Steele left early last time out with back tightness, so you'll want to make sure he gets through his weekend bullpen session OK. Provided he does, he's in line for two starts while boasting a 1.49 ERA in his past 10.
BOS Boston • #52 • Age: 31
Wacha has had the look of an overachiever most of the year, but his stuff has played up in four starts since returning from a shoulder injury, setting him up for an attractive two-start slate at the Rays and Orioles.
STL St. Louis • #62 • Age: 33
After getting off to a nice start with the Cardinals, Quintana has floundered of late, struggling to go deep into starts. He has choice matchups to get back on track this week, though, facing the Nationals and Pirates.
STL St. Louis • #22 • Age: 26
It's not optimal to start Flaherty fresh off a shoulder injury that's sidelined him for almost the entire season, but he's coming back to a dream schedule -- not only two starts but both against offenses that rank in the bottom five in runs scored (Nationals and Pirates). It's too tempting to resist, I think, especially after a strong rehab assignment.
TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 32
The Rangers aren't such a favorable matchup for opposing pitchers anymore, but they're also not reason enough to back off Stripling after three consecutive quality starts. He's fine if you have a hole to fill.
ATL Atlanta • #12 • Age: 32
Odorizzi has steadied himself in recent starts, but none compare to his best of the season July 31, when he struck out eight over seven two-hit innings. He was facing the Mariners in that start and draws them again this week.
Jose Suarez SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #54 • Age: 24
Suarez's slider is actually a pretty good swing-and-miss pitch, and he has a 2.12 ERA over his past six starts. He struggles to go deep into games, but there's no matchup more favorable than the Tigers, his opponent this week.
Matt Manning SP
DET Detroit • #25 • Age: 24
Manning seemed like he was on the right track with a rejuvenated slider before getting knocked around by the Mariners last time out. If he rebounds against the Royals over the weekend, he'll line up to face them again in his next start. I'll admit it's not the most hopeful choice, but sleeper pitchers are getting harder to find.