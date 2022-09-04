Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 23 (Sept. 5-11). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
|1
|2
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
|
vs
|
vs
|3
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|4
B. Woodruff SP MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|5
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|6
|7
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
|
@
|
@
|8
|9
|10
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|11
B. Snell SP SD Blake Snell SP SD
|
vs
|
vs
|12
|13
|14
|15
T. Walker SP NYM Taijuan Walker SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|16
J. Quintana SP STL Jose Quintana SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|17
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|18
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|19
J. Taillon SP NYY Jameson Taillon SP NYY
|
vs
|
vs
|20
|21
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
|
vs
|
vs
|22
|23
T. Alexander SP DET Tyler Alexander SP DET
|
@
|
@
|24
C. Archer SP MIN Chris Archer SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|25
|26
A. Sanchez SP WAS Anibal Sanchez SP WAS
|
@
|
@
|27
P. Espino RP WAS Paolo Espino RP WAS
|
@
|
@
|28
|29
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
|
vs
|
vs