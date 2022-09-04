jack-flaherty.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 23 (Sept. 5-11). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
2
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
WAS
Washington
3
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
TEX
Texas
4
B. Woodruff SP MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
5
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
6
L. Lynn SP CHW Lance Lynn SP CHW
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
OAK
Oakland
7
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
Sleepers and questionables
8
M. Perez SP TEX Martin Perez SP TEX
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
9
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
10
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
11
B. Snell SP SD Blake Snell SP SD
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
12
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
DET
Detroit
13
J. Cueto SP CHW Johnny Cueto SP CHW
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
OAK
Oakland
14
M. Wacha SP BOS Michael Wacha SP BOS
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
15
T. Walker SP NYM Taijuan Walker SP NYM
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
MIA
Miami
16
J. Quintana SP STL Jose Quintana SP STL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
17
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
Better left for points leagues
18
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
19
J. Taillon SP NYY Jameson Taillon SP NYY
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
20
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
No thanks
21
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
22
J. Lyles SP BAL Jordan Lyles SP BAL
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
BOS
Boston
23
T. Alexander SP DET Tyler Alexander SP DET
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
KC
Kansas City
24
C. Archer SP MIN Chris Archer SP MIN
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
25
J. Dunn SP CIN Justin Dunn SP CIN
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
26
A. Sanchez SP WAS Anibal Sanchez SP WAS
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
27
P. Espino RP WAS Paolo Espino RP WAS
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
28
T. Henry SP ARI Tommy Henry SP ARI
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
COL
Colorado
29
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
ARI
Arizona