Johnny Cueto SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #47 • Age: 36 Matchups at SEA, at OAK Rostered 80% Cueto rebounded nicely from a seven-run disaster two turns ago and retains an ERA below 3.00 for reasons that are difficult to ascertain. With matchups this week against two bottom-10 offenses, the Mariners and Athletics, better not to overthink it.

Patrick Sandoval SP LAA L.A. Angels • #43 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 68% Sandoval has exhibited better control over his past three starts, helping him to get the most out of his whifftastic changeup and slider. It all started with a complete-game shutout against the Tigers, and he's facing them again this week.

Michael Wacha SP BOS Boston • #52 • Age: 31 Matchups at TB, at BAL Rostered 79% Wacha has had the look of an overachiever most of the year, but his stuff has played up in four starts since returning from a shoulder injury, setting him up for an attractive two-start slate at the Rays and Orioles.

Jose Quintana SP STL St. Louis • #62 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. WAS, at PIT Rostered 63% After getting off to a nice start with the Cardinals, Quintana has floundered of late, struggling to go deep into starts. He has choice matchups to get back on track this week, though, facing the Nationals and Pirates.

Jack Flaherty SP STL St. Louis • #22 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. WAS, at PIT Rostered 80% It's not optimal to start Flaherty fresh off a shoulder injury that's sidelined him for almost the entire season, but he's coming back to a dream schedule -- not only two starts but both against offenses that rank in the bottom five in runs scored (Nationals and Pirates). It's too tempting to resist, I think, especially after a strong rehab assignment.

Ross Stripling SP TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 32 Matchup at TEX Rostered 74% The Rangers aren't such a favorable matchup for opposing pitchers anymore, but they're also not reason enough to back off Stripling after three consecutive quality starts. He's fine if you have a hole to fill.

Mitch Keller SP PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. NYM, vs. STL Rostered 20% Keller can't seem to figure out what kind of pitcher he wants to be, emphasizing the four-seamer in his last start after working off the sinker more in recent weeks, but the fact is he has a 3.19 ERA in his past nine starts. He's of some interest in points leagues with two starts this week.

Jose Suarez SP LAA L.A. Angels • #54 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 21% Suarez's slider is actually a pretty good swing-and-miss pitch, and he has a 2.12 ERA over his past six starts. He struggles to go deep into games, but there's no matchup more favorable than the Tigers, his opponent this week.

Bailey Falter SP PHI Philadelphia • #70 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. MIA Rostere 7% Turns out Falter is sticking in the rotation with Zack Wheeler still on the mend. He's had three straight quality starts since re-joining the rotation and couldn't ask for a better matchup this week than against the Marlins, who rank dead last offensively against left-handed pitchers.