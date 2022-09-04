Lars Nootbaar RF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 24 Matchups WAS4, @PIT3 Rostered 72% Even when the Cardinals try to take Nootbaar out of the lineup, he comes off the bench with two walks and a game-winning homer, as happened Wednesday. They have the second-best hitter matchups this week, going up against the hapless Nationals and Pirates rotations, but the way Nootbaar's last month has gone, he'd be worth starting regardless.

Gunnar Henderson 3B BAL Baltimore • #2 • Age: 21 Matchups TOR4, BOS3 Rostered 57% The recent call-up, who's in the running for best prospect in baseball, should be a fixture against right-handers down the stretch, and that's all the Orioles are facing this week. Henderson could do real damage against ones like Mitch White, Brayan Bello and Josh Winckowski.

Joey Meneses RF WAS Washington • #45 • Age: 30 Matchups @STL4, @PHI3 Rostered 31% Meneses is looking like this year's rebuild placeholder success story, racking up home runs and multi-hit games in a way that's completely supported by the data. The Nationals' matchups this week could be better, but they're at least in line for seven games.

Yandy Diaz 3B TB Tampa Bay • #2 • Age: 31 Matchups BOS3, @NYY3 Rostered 66% Since June 26, Diaz has been a top-five third baseman in points leagues and top-12 in Rotisserie, batting .320 (66 for 206) with five homers and a .925 OPS. I'll bet on him keeping it going against the Red Sox and Yankees, whose pitching staffs have both shown some vulnerability of late.

Tommy Pham LF BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 34 Matchups @TB3, @BAL3 Rostered 70% Working mostly out of the leadoff spot, Pham has been excellent since joining the Red Sox, who have the fourth-best hitter matchups this week. The toughest pitcher they're scheduled to face is Jeffrey Springs, then Drew Rasmussen, and after that ... uh, Austin Voth?

Jake McCarthy RF ARI Arizona • #30 • Age: 25 Matchups @SD3, @COL3 Rostered 39% McCarthy has emerged as an everyday player and the Diamondbacks' preferred starter over higher-profile rookie Alek Thomas, showing a little bit of pop to go along with his speed. His batting average should continue to climb with three games at Coors Field this week.

Nick Gordon LF MIN Minnesota • #1 • Age: 26 Matchups @NYY4, CLE3 Rostered 13% The former first-round pick is finally getting a chance to play close to every day and flashing some impressive skills that aren't fully reflected in the numbers, namely a 93rd percentile xSLG. It's reason to hope for even more, especially in a week with only right-handers on the schedule. Gordon, a left-handed hitter, has an OPS nearly 150 points higher against righties than lefties.

Riley Greene CF DET Detroit • #31 • Age: 21 Matchups @LAA3, @KC3 Rostered 69% Greene, a consensus top-five prospect coming into the year, is beginning to find his footing in the majors, collecting multiple hits in seven of his past 12 games for a .408 (20 for 49) batting average. It just so happens that the Tigers are facing some of the weakest parts of the Angels and Royals rotations this week.

Oscar Gonzalez RF CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 24 Matchups @KC3, @MIN3 Rostered 35% Gonzalez has cooled of a bit over the past couple weeks, but his strikeout rate is still respectable and quality of contact still high. Don't be surprised if he launches a couple homers against pitchers like Kris Bubic, Daniel Lynch, Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer this week.