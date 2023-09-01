Davis Schneider 2B TOR Toronto • #36 • Age: 24 Matchups @OAK3, KC3 Rostered 28% Davis Schneider has become a fixture in the Blue Jays lineup with Matt Chapman sidelined by injury and is looking like more than just a flash in the pan. He was plenty productive in the minors as well, despite his lack of prospect pedigree, so you can trust him to take advantage of the third-best hitter matchups this week.

Adam Duvall CF BOS Boston • #18 • Age: 34 Matchups @TB3, BAL3 Rostered 69% If the years have taught us anything, it's that you don't bet against a red-hot Adam Duvall, who has homered seven times in his past 10 games. The matchups are solid enough to suggest it'll continue for another week, though when it ends, you probably won't like what follows.

Mitch Garver C TEX Texas • #18 • Age: 32 Matchups HOU3, OAK3 Rostered 47% Mitch Garver would probably be worth starting anyway as a catcher-eligible player getting near-everyday at-bats at DH and batting .302 (26 for 86) with eight home runs since the start of August. But he's scheduled to face three lefties, who he's always hit particularly well, including .340 with a .936 OPS this year.

Wilmer Flores 1B SF San Francisco • #41 • Age: 32 Matchups @CHC3, COL3 Rostered 59% Another longtime lefty masher, Wilmer Flores is batting .331 with a .955 OPS against southpaws this year and has four on the schedule this week. He's not as hot as he was to begin the second half, but his overall numbers remain strong.

Royce Lewis 3B MIN Minnesota • #23 • Age: 24 Matchups @CLE3, NYM3 Rostered 69% Royce Lewis remains under-rostered as a shortstop-eligible player who has known nothing but success so far in the majors. He happens to be hot right now, too, having homered five times in his past eight games.

J.P. Crawford SS SEA Seattle • #3 • Age: 28 Matchups @CIN3, @TB4 Rostered 50% For all the talk of lefty mashers, J.P. Crawford happens to be something of a righty masher, boasting an .857 against them this year. That's all he's scheduled to face in his seven games this week, and he's been swinging the bat well since returning from a brief stay on the concussion IL.

Gabriel Moreno C ARI Arizona • #14 • Age: 23 Matchups COL3, @CHC4 Rostered 34% In leagues that require only one catcher, it's always hard to make space for another, but Gabriel Mroreno might just be the one you want anyway. He's batting .327 (16 for 49) with three homers in 14 games since returning from a shoulder injury, and the Diamondbacks happen to have the most hitter-friendly matchups this week.

Edouard Julien 2B MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 24 Matchups @CLE3, NYM3 Rostered 46% The time to start Edouard Julien is when the Twins have a bunch of righties on the schedule, and that's certainly true with only one lefty on tap this week. The power has been lacking lately, but he's still reaching base at a nice clip.

Ezequiel Duran SS TEX Texas • #20 • Age: 24 Matchups HOU3, OAK3 Rostered 61% Ezequiel Duran may be picking it up at the plate again after a cold start to the second half, batting .316 (18 for 57) in 17 games, but mostly he's worth using this week because the Rangers have three lefties on the schedule. Overall, he has a .933 OPS against lefties this year.