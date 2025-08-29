mark-vientos.jpg

Whether you're in need of an injury fill-in or just a hot-hand play, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Sleeper hitters for Week 24 (Sept. 1-7)
player headshot
Ramon Laureano LF
SD San Diego • #5 • Age: 31
Matchups
BAL3, @COL3
Rostered
79%
I could point out that the Padres have the fourth-best hitter matchups this week, including three games in Colorado, but given that Ramon Laureano has a .906 OPS on the year and a .968 OPS since joining the Padres, it seems immaterial. Start him now, and start him forever.
player headshot
Mark Vientos 3B
NYM N.Y. Mets • #27 • Age: 25
Matchups
@DET3, @CIN3
Rostered
66%
Mark Vientos has fallen well short of expectations following his breakout 2024, but he's beginning to resemble a middle-of-the-order masher again, batting .357 (15 for 42) with six homers in his past 11 games. The Mets' matchups this week are nothing special, but the kind of impact he could make when he's hot like this makes him a priority play.
player headshot
Jo Adell CF
LAA L.A. Angels • #7 • Age: 26
Matchups
@HOU1, @KC3, ATH3
Rostered
75%
By Statcast's estimate, Jo Adell should have a .277 batting average and .562 OPS on the year, and over his past 10 games, he's brought his actual numbers closer to those theoretical ones, batting .361 (13 for 36) with five homers. Here's betting it continues with the Angels having the second-best matchups this week.
player headshot
Jakob Marsee CF
MIA Miami • #87 • Age: 24
Matchups
@WAS3, PHI3
Rostered
77%
Would you believe that Jakob Marsee, a left-handed hitter, has even better numbers against left-handers than right-handers during his month-long assault on the league? Don't let the four lefties on the schedule for the Marlins this week deter you from using him.
player headshot
Matt Wallner RF
MIN Minnesota • #38 • Age: 27
Matchups
CHW4, @KC3
Rostered
25%
When Matt Wallner is on the right side of streaky, as he is now, he can deliver bunches of home runs in a short span of time. He enters the weekend with four home runs in his past four games and seven for all of August. The six righties on tap for the Twins in Week 24 give him an even better chance of making good on the third-best hitter schedule.
player headshot
Luke Keaschall 2B
MIN Minnesota • #15 • Age: 23
Matchups
CHW4, @KC3
Rostered
72%
Weird things can happen in small samples, and one such oddity is that Luke Keaschall, a right-handed hitter, has gotten shredded by left-handed pitching so far. His .433 batting average and 1.217 OPS against righties should give you confidence in a righty-loaded schedule that includes Aaron Civale, Davis Martin, Seth Lugo, and Michael Lorenzen.
player headshot
Jung Hoo Lee CF
SF San Francisco • #51 • Age: 27
Matchups
@COL3, @STL3
Rostered
70%
Jung Hoo Lee has connected for just one home run since mid-May, but he's batting .315 (29 for 92) in August. It's a fairly hollow batting average, but the Giants' matchups are so favorable this week, featuring three games at Coors Field, that he should enjoy a nice little run and RBI bump.
player headshot
Mike Yastrzemski RF
KC Kansas City • #18 • Age: 35
Matchups
LAA3, MIN3
Rostered
35%
Mike Yastrzemski has been surprisingly excellent since joining the Royals at the trade deadline, hitting the ball harder and with more loft en route to a .260 batting average, six home runs, and .959 OPS. He'll enjoy the fifth-best hitter matchups this week, which include just one left-hander. Lefties have held him to a .141 batting average and .424 OPS this year.
player headshot
Luis Garcia 2B
WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 25
Matchups
MIA3, @CHC3
Rostered
63%
Luis Garcia has hit .283 with a .775 OPS against right-handers this season, so whenever the Nationals are scheduled to face one left-hander or fewer, as is the case this week, he's a pretty good play. The Nationals just missed the cut for the top five hitter matchups, too, facing such mashable righties as Ryan Gusto, Adam Mazur, Javier Assad, and Colin Rea.
player headshot
Luis Matos RF
SF San Francisco • #29 • Age: 23
Matchups
@COL3, @STL3
Rostered
7%
Luis Matos has suddenly become a fixture for the Giants, starting six of their past seven games and batting .360 (9 for 25) with two homers during that time. That's no reason to buy into him fully, but with the Giants having the top hitter matchups this week, he makes sense as a hot-hand play.

Best hitter matchups for Week 24

1. Giants @COL3, @STL3
2. Angels @HOU1, @KC3, ATH3
3. Twins CHW4, @KC3
4. Padres BAL3, @COL3
5. Royals LAA3, MIN3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 24

1. Blue Jays @CIN3, @NYY3
2. Orioles @SD3, LAD3
3. Braves @CHC3, SEA3
4. Pirates LAD3, MIL3
5. Phillies @MIL3, @MIA3