Merrill Kelly SP ARI Arizona • #29 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. LAD, at STL Rostered 74% While the matchups could be better, we've already seen him handle the Astros this year. His velocity was back to normal in his last start, but the work he did on his changeup this offseason remains evident.

Mitch Keller SP PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. MIL, vs. SD Rostered 29% Maybe the key to maximizing his improved fastball is simply throwing it more, as he did in his last start. He'll get two bites at the apple this week, and neither matchup is prohibitive.

Tony Gonsolin SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #26 • Age: 27 Matchup at ARI Rostered 71% The Dodgers are back to using Tony Gonsolin like a conventional starter with Andrew Heaney sidelined, letting him go six innings last time, which sets him up nicely for this dandy of a matchup.

German Marquez SP COL Colorado • #48 • Age: 27 Matchups at PHI, vs. CIN Rostered 75% The most two-faced pitcher in baseball is generally an acceptable play when he has two chances to get it right.

Miles Mikolas SP STL St. Louis • #39 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. NYM, vs. ARI Rostered 56% While the upside is limited, Miles Mikolas has been his best self so far, and the matchups are promising enough.

Bailey Ober SP MIN Minnesota • #16 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 49% Continued improvement in velocity has Bailey Ober's whiff rates popping even though the strikeouts have left a bit to be desired. Better results could be in store.

Jordan Montgomery SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 29 Matchup vs. BAL Rostered 70% Having gone six strong Thursday, Jordan Montgomery seems fully built up now and is a good enough bat-misser to deliver a gem against the worst lineup in baseball.

Jameson Taillon SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #50 • Age: 30 Matchup vs. BAL Rostered 47% The Orioles are the worst scoring team by far, so anyone with a smidgen of potential is advisable against them. Jameson Taillon wasn't even at his best against them in his last turn and came within an out of securing a win.

Elieser Hernandez SP MIA Miami • #57 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. SEA Rostered 29% He's rarely healthy but is usually a decent enough source of strikeouts when he is. He'll be facing a lineup that's been particularly vulnerable to whiffs early on.