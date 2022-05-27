Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Jorge Soler LF
MIA Miami • #12 • Age: 30
The former 48-homer man whose power stroke returned to him late last season has it on display again in May, just in time for a series at Coors Field.
Ian Happ LF
CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 27
The nine-game schedule is reason enough to start this consistently overlooked hitter, whose contributions this year go beyond just his power hitting.
COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 30
The veteran has cooled after a hot start to the season, but a full week at Coors Field, where he's predictably batting over .300, could get him rolling again.
ATL Atlanta • #24 • Age: 24
Rarely does a catcher show up this high in the sleeper hitter rankings, but William Contreras is no ordinary catcher, becoming a lineup fixture by splitting his time in the outfield and at DH. He's been mashing and will get to enjoy Coors Field this week.
Juan Yepez DH
STL St. Louis • #36 • Age: 24
The Cardinals have had a particularly tough slate lately, which has slowed the rookie down, but their fortunes turn this week with eight games, including five against a bad Cubs staff. Juan Yepez has the power to take advantage.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #16 • Age: 30
The all-or-nothing hitter has been getting all of it lately, surging up the rankings at a particularly scarce position. A couple bombs seem like a certainty with nine games on the schedule.
Joc Pederson LF
SF San Francisco • #23 • Age: 30
The Giants' matchups could be better, but the key is there's only one lefty on the schedule. It means we'll see plenty of Joc Pederson, who appears to be on the right side of streaky again following a three-homer game Tuesday.
Joey Votto 1B
CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 38
The 38-year-old has been barreling up the ball better following a lengthy absence for COVID-19. The Reds have only six games in a week when so many teams have more, but they're facing two mashable pitching staffs.
Tommy Pham LF
CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34
He's been making high-quality contact all year, and it looks like it's finally beginning to pay dividends. He has a good chance to keep it going against pitchers like Michael Wacha, Joan Adon, Erick Fedde and Patrick Corbin.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #18 • Age: 29
He got sent to the minors for like a day earlier this month but has come back swinging more like he did down the stretch last year. It makes for another Cubs hitter poised to take advantage of the nine-game week.
Best hitter matchups for Week 9
1. Cardinals SD3, @CHC5
2. Braves @ARI3, @COL4
3. Tigers MIN5, @NYY3
4. Dodgers PIT3, NYM4
5. Cubs MIL4, STL5
Worst hitter matchups for Week 9
1. White Sox @TOR3, @TB3
2. Angels @NYY3, @PHI3
3. Athletics HOU3, BOS3
4. Phillies SF3, LAA3
5. Pirates @LAD3, ARI3