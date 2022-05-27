Jorge Soler LF MIA Miami • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups @COL3, SF4 Rostered 66% The former 48-homer man whose power stroke returned to him late last season has it on display again in May, just in time for a series at Coors Field.

Ian Happ LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 27 Matchups MIL4, STL5 Rostered 71% The nine-game schedule is reason enough to start this consistently overlooked hitter, whose contributions this year go beyond just his power hitting.

Randal Grichuk RF COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 30 Matchups MIA3, ATL4 Rostered 65% The veteran has cooled after a hot start to the season, but a full week at Coors Field, where he's predictably batting over .300, could get him rolling again.

William Contreras C ATL Atlanta • #24 • Age: 24 Matchups @ARI3, @COL4 Rostered 42% Rarely does a catcher show up this high in the sleeper hitter rankings, but William Contreras is no ordinary catcher, becoming a lineup fixture by splitting his time in the outfield and at DH. He's been mashing and will get to enjoy Coors Field this week.

Juan Yepez DH STL St. Louis • #36 • Age: 24 Matchups SD3, @CHC5 Rostered 64% The Cardinals have had a particularly tough slate lately, which has slowed the rookie down, but their fortunes turn this week with eight games, including five against a bad Cubs staff. Juan Yepez has the power to take advantage.

Patrick Wisdom 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #16 • Age: 30 Matchups MIL4, STL5 Rostered 73% The all-or-nothing hitter has been getting all of it lately, surging up the rankings at a particularly scarce position. A couple bombs seem like a certainty with nine games on the schedule.

Joc Pederson LF SF San Francisco • #23 • Age: 30 Matchups @PHI3, @MIA4 Rostered 58% The Giants' matchups could be better, but the key is there's only one lefty on the schedule. It means we'll see plenty of Joc Pederson, who appears to be on the right side of streaky again following a three-homer game Tuesday.

Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 38 Matchups @BOS2, WAS4 Rostered 78% The 38-year-old has been barreling up the ball better following a lengthy absence for COVID-19. The Reds have only six games in a week when so many teams have more, but they're facing two mashable pitching staffs.

Tommy Pham LF CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34 Matchups @BOS2, WAS4 Rostered 49% He's been making high-quality contact all year, and it looks like it's finally beginning to pay dividends. He has a good chance to keep it going against pitchers like Michael Wacha, Joan Adon, Erick Fedde and Patrick Corbin.