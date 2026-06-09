Fantasy Baseball's most over-rostered players by position include Vinnie Pasquantino, Geraldo Perdomo

The vast majority of in-season Fantasy Baseball content is geared toward the under-rostered players, particularly those emerging on the waiver wire. But you can't add a player without dropping one, of course, and those drop calls become the tougher ones the deeper we go into the season. While I generally promote patience for the players with a history of success, there comes a point for some of them when it's hoping against hope.

Whether a particular player should be rostered in your league is contingent on how deep it is and what else is available on the waiver wire. Also, roster rates vary by platform, so a player who's over-rostered on CBS may be just right or even under-rostered elsewhere. But taking into account the roster rates across all CBS Sports leagues, these players strike me as getting too much benefit of the doubt for this point in the season.

Catcher Salvador Perez C KC Kansas City • #13 • Age: 36 90% rostered AVG .204 HR 9 OPS .599 AB 235 BB 12 K 49 Salvador Perez has gotten off to slow starts before -- last year comes to mind, actually -- but while all the batted-ball data still looked strong then, it's basically cratered here. Father Time is undefeated, and as a 36-year-old catcher, Perez has already beaten the odds. You still couldn't expect to do better than him in a two-catcher league, but in one-catcher leagues, particularly those that use points scoring, the position is deep enough that you don't need to give him your undying loyalty.

First base Vinnie Pasquantino 1B KC Kansas City • #9 • Age: 28 92% rostered AVG .220 HR 6 OPS .658 AB 236 BB 30 K 48 Vinnie Pasquantino seemed like he was coming into his own last year with 32 home runs, but his average swing speed is down more than 2 mph with a fast-swing rate (8.3 percent) like that of a slap hitter. He's swinging in a way that doesn't allow for power, in other words, which is especially bad for a hitter who has little to recommend him beyond that and who plays a position that leaves as little margin for error as first base does.

Second base Luke Keaschall 2B MIN Minnesota • #15 • Age: 23 77% rostered AVG .240 HR 1 SB 10 OBP .313 OPS .621 AB 221 Luke Keaschall somehow made it work last year with weak exit velocities and a low pull-air rate, and the hope was that he'd improve on both in his sophomore season, allowing him to achieve the sort of power numbers he did in the minors. Instead, the exit velocities and pull-air rate have gone the other direction. With all hope for power being lost, and batting average going out the window as well, there isn't much to hold out for here. Second base has been one of the surprise positions this year, making Keaschall even more dispensable, particularly now that Royce Lewis is horning in on his job in Minnesota.

Third base Matt Chapman 3B SF San Francisco • #26 • Age: 33 80% rostered AVG .250 HR 4 OPS .705 AB 244 BB 27 K 59 Third base might seem like a treasure trove for this particular exercise with early draft picks Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman, Austin Riley, Maikel Garcia and Eugenio Suarez all underperforming. But their upside is so high at a position with so few places to pivot that I think it's in everyone's interest to see them through to the bitter end. What other hope do you have at third base? I came closest to picking Suarez from that group, given that he's borderline unusable right now, but my man had 49 homers and 118 RBI last year. While I could call him over-rostered, the chance of it being the stupidest thing I say all season is more plausible than I can abide. My actual choice here, Matt Chapman, isn't the most comfortable one either, seeing as he just had a two-homer, eight-RBI game Friday, but he's a perpetual batting average liability in a bad lineup and pitcher's park. You don't forfeit as much if he ends up righting the ship.

Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo SS ARI Arizona • #2 • Age: 26 97% rostered AVG .237 HR 3 SB 8 OBP .335 OPS .683 AB 215 I was one of Geraldo Perdomo's biggest backers coming into the year, and even I can't understand what we're holding out for here. At no point outside of 2025 has he shown the capacity to be a plus offensive contributor, so I think the safe assumption is that it was an all-time aberrant season. Shortstop isn't like third base, where a dearth of quality performers almost requires us to keep the faith.

Outfield George Springer DH TOR Toronto • #4 • Age: 36 96% rostered AVG .202 HR 5 SB 3 OBP .283 OPS .626 AB 178 The story behind George Springer's late-career resurgence last year is that he learned to swing with more intent, as evidenced by his 73.7 mph average bat speed and 40.2 percent fast-swing rate. Both numbers now look a lot more like they did in 2023 and 2024, when he had a combined .705 OPS. They've been trending down, too, even as he's returned from a fractured big toe, which has me less inclined to show him grace for the time lost to injury. Daulton Varsho CF TOR Toronto • #5 • Age: 29 85% rostered AVG .256 HR 5 SB 4 OBP .331 OPS .738 AB 211 Here's another Blue Jays outfielder whose improvement in swing speed and exit velocity appears to be just a one-year phenomenon. Daulton Varsho's about-face may be more intentional, seeing as his strikeout rate is way down, but this year's overly cautious approach has eliminated our entire reason for enthusiasm in the first place. Last year, he had a 162-game pace of 46 home runs. This year, his 162-game pace is only 13 home runs. Steven Kwan CF CLE Cleveland • #38 • Age: 28 74% rostered AVG .216 HR 1 SB 3 OBP .327 OPS .593 AB 218 Steven Kwan has never been one to hit the ball with much authority, which means his Fantasy worth has always relied on him being an above average to plus contributor in batting average and stolen bases. He has been neither so far, and I wouldn't say the upside is enough to wait out a return to form, which may not even happen.

Starting pitcher Edward Cabrera SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #30 • Age: 28 72% rostered W-L 3-3 ERA 4.99 WHIP 1.42 INN 57.2 BB 21 K 53 The enthusiasm for Edward Cabrera coming into this season always struck me as odd given that he merely rose to the level of decent last year. His performance this year is more in line with previous seasons, only with a sharp reduction in strikeout rate, so I don't know what we're holding onto. Grant Holmes SP ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 30 72% rostered W-L 4-2 ERA 3.86 WHIP 1.32 INN 63 BB 27 K 57 Grant Holmes' entire appeal coming into the year was that he might be a sneaky source of strikeouts. Clearly not, though, because he's average less than one per inning. Meanwhile, he remains a liability in WHIP, and his inefficiencies have limited him to five innings or fewer in seven of his 12 starts, undermining his win potential. He's streamable at times, but he's far more dispensable than his roster rate would suggest. Mitch Keller SP PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 30 71% rostered W-L 5-3 ERA 4.81 WHIP 1.23 INN 73 BB 23 K 55 Mitch Keller's 2.87 ERA through his first eight starts likely earned him some goodwill from Fantasy Baseballers, but a return to an ERA over 4.00 seemed inevitable from the underlying indicators. An 8.31 mark over his past five starts has pushed his ERA to almost 5.00 and revealed him to be the same volatile innings-eater as always. He's liable to do more harm than good on your roster. Aaron Nola SP PHI Philadelphia • #27 • Age: 33 70% rostered W-L 3-4 ERA 5.86 WHIP 1.46 INN 66 BB 22 K 68 Aaron Nola has a big name and an ace track record, but he's pretty far removed from that now. His 5.86 ERA is actually an improvement from the 6.01 mark he had last year, which makes a compelling case that it's simply his new normal. Trevor Rogers SP BAL Baltimore • #28 • Age: 28 62% rostered W-L 3-6 ERA 6.29 WHIP 1.51 INN 54.1 BB 19 K 41 The velocity gains that contributed to Trevor Rogers' turnaround last year have sustained, so I can understand holding out hope that it all clicks into place in the same miraculous way it did last year. But it's hoping against hope when you look at his full track record, and he's obviously unusable in the meantime.

Relief pitcher Robert Suarez RP ATL Atlanta • #75 • Age: 35 61% rostered SV 4 ERA 0.63 WHIP 0.84 INN 28.2 BB 5 K 25 I may be underestimating the number of CBS Sports leagues that reward holds in addition to saves, but I don't think so. Raisel Iglesias has been an ace closer this year, as he has been true throughout his career, so Robert Suarez's only path back to the role is an injury. That's possible, of course, but it's not probable enough for 61 percent of leagues to invest in the possibility. Abner Uribe RP MIL Milwaukee • #45 • Age: 25 61% rostered SV 5 ERA 3.80 WHIP 1.23 INN 23.2 BB 10 K 25 Unlike Suarez, Abner Uribe was at least presumed to be the closer as recently as two weeks ago, and it's not like Trevor Megill is fully entrenched in the role. But Megill appears to be the better of the two and manager Pat Murphy's preferred choice. Holding onto Uribe a little longer makes sense in leagues where saves are scarce, but again, that's not 61 percent of them.