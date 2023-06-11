Wood (back) could return from the 15-day injured list to make a start during the Giants' series in Los Angeles versus the Dodgers next weekend, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wood will make his second rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, and though he's expected to cover around only 50 pitches in the outing, that might be enough for the Giants to have him make his subsequent start with the big club. Whenever Wood makes his return from the IL, it would be a welcome development for a Giants squad that will be doing a bullpen day for the second straight game Sunday.