Vasquez was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday.
Vasquez was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday but will land a spot on the Giants' 40-man roster. He'll report to Triple-A Sacramento to begin his time with his new organization. The 28-year-old has made 14 relief appearances at the Triple-A level this year and has posted a 2.40 ERA and 0.60 WHIP in 15 innings.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew Vasquez: Scrubbed from 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' Andrew Vasquez: Claimed by Phillies•
-
Blue Jays' Andrew Vasquez: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Andrew Vasquez: Lands on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Andrew Vasquez: Nursing ankle sprain•
-
Blue Jays' Andrew Vasquez: Exits with apparent injury•