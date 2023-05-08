The Giants reinstated Johnson (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento.

Johnson was placed on the IL on April 14 after experiencing concussion symptoms but was able to make a pair of rehab appearances with Sacramento over the weekend, going 2-for-5 with a double and two stolen bases. Prior to suffering the head injury, Johnson had been handling a short-side platoon role in center field, but Austin Slater has since beaten Johnson back from the IL and looks poised to handle those duties moving forward. Johnson will stick around at Sacramento, where he should get the chance to play on an everyday basis.