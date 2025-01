The Giants and Doval avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.525 million contract Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Doval was eligible for arbitration for the first time. The 27-year-old lost his closer job and was sent to the minors for a while in 2024, finishing with a 4.88 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 78:39 K:BB over 59 frames. However, Doval still boasts nasty stuff and should be a high-leverage arm again for the Giants in 2025 if he can throw enough strikes.