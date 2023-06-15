Doval struck out two and worked around a walk in a scoreless inning en route to claiming his 18th save of the season Wednesday in the Giants' 8-5 extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

The Giants spotted Doval a three-run lead heading into the bottom of the 10th to provide the closer with plenty of cushion as he navigated a relatively low-stress save situation. Doval has now converted 18 of 19 save chances to date to go with sterling ratios (1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 24.4 K-BB%), making him one of the more valuable fantasy closers so far this season.