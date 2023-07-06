Doval struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Mariners.

Doval gave up four runs over one inning in a non-save situation his last time out, so it was positive to see him back in form Wednesday. He's 25-for-27 in save chances this season, and his steady pitching earned him a spot on the National League's All-Star roster. He's pitched to a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 55:17 K:BB over 40 innings, though six of the 12 runs he's allowed this year have come over his last 10 appearances.