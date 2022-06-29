Doval walked one and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Tigers.

Dominic Leone got into trouble in the eighth inning, but Doval was able to bail him out by striking out Jonathan Schoop with the bases loaded. Doval issued his walk in the ninth, then escaped the jam by getting Javier Baez to ground into a double play. This was Doval's first save since June 18, as he'd seen three straight non-save situations. The hard-throwing righty has a 2.97 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB through 33.1 innings. He's added 12 saves, two blown saves, one hold and a 3-2 record while serving as the Giants' top high-leverage arm.