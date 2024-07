Doval allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning Friday, striking out one and earning a save over Cleveland.

Doval put the first two batters of the inning on base but escaped the jam to close out the 4-2 win. It was his third straight save conversion and he's now 17 for 20 in opportunities this season. Doval has not looked like his usual self; his current ERA and WHIP of 4.04 and 1.54, respectively, are both career highs.