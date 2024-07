Doval issued one walk in a scoreless inning while striking out two batters to earn a save over Colorado on Sunday.

Doval made his first appearance since blowing a save in his last outing before the All-Star break. This time, he worked around a two-out walk to secure the 3-2 win. Doval has converted 18 of his 22 save chances but he's blown two of the last six. He lowered his ERA to 4.26 alongside a 51:25 K:BB through 40 appearances.