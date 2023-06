Doval walked two batters and allowed a hit in 1.1 scoreless frames while earning a save over the Cardinals on Monday.

Doval wasn't at his best Monday, tossing just 13 of his 27 pitches for strikes, but still managed to pick up his 17th save of the year. He's converted 14 consecutive saves since the start of May while dropping his season ERA to 1.86 through 29 frames. During that stretch, he's allowed just two earned runs with a 26:6 K:BB over 18 innings.