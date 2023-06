Doval struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Doval's last two appearances came in non-save situations. He was able lock down his 15th save of the campaign with just 12 pitches. He's converted all 12 of his save chances since the start of May, and the Giants' improved play in recent weeks has allowed him to get more looks. For the season, the hard-throwing righty has a 2.03 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB over 26.2 innings.