Doval picked up the save in Friday's 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks. He tossed a perfect inning, with no strikeouts.

Doval is now tied for second in MLB in total saves this year. The right-hander has only allowed one run in the month of June, and is on pace to pass his career-high mark of 27 saves that he set last year. The third-year veteran has firmly established himself as one of the better relief pitchers in fantasy at this point.