Doval allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Doval has allowed just three baserunners while collecting two saves and a win in three appearances since his June 16 blown save. The right-hander had little trouble Wednesday to secure his 20th save in 22 chances this season. He's been one of the steadier closers in baseball with a 1.87 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB through 33.2 innings on the season.