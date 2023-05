Doval picked up the save Wednesday against the Phillies. He didn't allow a run but did surrender a hit and a walk while striking out one in an inning.

Doval only allowed one hit, but a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs. He struck out Trae Turner with a slider to finish the game and collect his 11th save. The Giants' closer has been lights out in May, converting all eight save opportunities and striking out 13 across 8.2 innings.