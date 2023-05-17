Doval allowed a run on one hit and struck out two without issuing a walk in one inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Doval gave up a two-out solo home run to Kyle Schwarber, but bounced back to strike out J.T. Realmuto to end the contest. The homer was the first run Doval has allowed in eight outings in May. He's converted saves in seven of those appearances while adding a 12:3 K:BB. The Giants' closer has a 2.41 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 27:9 K:BB and 10 saves in 11 chances over 18.2 innings this season.