Rodon (2-0) earned the win over the Mets on Wednesday, completing five scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Rodon continued to impress in his third start for San Francisco, earning his second victory with five scoreless frames. The southpaw kept Mets hitters on their toes throughout the outing, inducing 19 swinging strikes. He has yet to allow more than three hits in an appearance and has struck out at least eight batters in each of his starts thus far. Perhaps the only disappointing development from a fantasy perspective is that the veteran hurler ran his pitch count up to 95 through five innings Wednesday, preventing him from going out for the sixth with the chance for a quality start. Rodon is building upon last season's breakout campaign with a 1.06 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB through 17 frames. His next start is expected to take place in Milwaukee on Monday.