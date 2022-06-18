Rodon (6-4) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight over eight scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Pirates.

Rodon was nearly untouchable, facing the minimum number of batters through four innings with the help of a double play. He's now logged 14 scoreless innings across his last two starts, both wins, after a five-start stretch without a victory. The southpaw has a 2.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 91:27 K:BB in 73 innings across 13 starts overall, and he's projected to make his next turn through the rotation in Atlanta next week.