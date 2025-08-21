The Giants recalled Whisenhunt from Triple-A Sacramento, and he will start Friday's game versus Milwaukee, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Whisenhunt made his MLB debut earlier this season and has started three games for the Giants in 2025, turning in a 1-1 record, 5.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB across 14.1 innings. He's surrendered five home runs across those three outings. Whisenhunt is not a recommended streamer against Milwaukee's high-powered lineup.