Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Confirmed as Friday starter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants recalled Whisenhunt from Triple-A Sacramento, and he will start Friday's game versus Milwaukee, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Whisenhunt made his MLB debut earlier this season and has started three games for the Giants in 2025, turning in a 1-1 record, 5.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB across 14.1 innings. He's surrendered five home runs across those three outings. Whisenhunt is not a recommended streamer against Milwaukee's high-powered lineup.
More News
-
Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Likely to start Friday•
-
Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Hit hard in first loss•
-
Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Cruises to first win•
-
Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Drawing another start•
-
Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Yields four runs in MLB debut•