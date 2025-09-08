Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Throwing bullpen session Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whisenhunt (back) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It appears to be the first time Whisenhunt has thrown from the bump since he landed on the 15-day injured list at the end of August with a back strain. Whisenhunt is eligible for activation this weekend, and it's possible he'll return then if the Giants don't think he needs a rehab start.
