The Giants optioned Whisenhunt to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Though Whisenhunt had shown improved velocity during spring training, he struggled with his command and control. Over four appearances (two starts) during Cactus League play, Whisenhunt was charged with 10 earned runs on eight hits and eight walks while striking out 14 batters over 9.1 innings. With Whisenhunt sent down and with Hayden Birdsong (forearm) set to begin the season on the injured list, Trevor McDonald and Carson Seymour would appear to be first in line to join the San Francisco rotation if a spot were to open up.