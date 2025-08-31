The Giants placed Whisenhunt on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a back strain, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The left-hander presumably suffered the injury during his start Wednesday against the Cubs, during which he picked up the win after allowing three runs across five innings. Whisenhunt will be eligible to be reinstated in mid-September, though it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy by that point. Kai-Wei Teng was called up in a corresponding move and will take Whisenhunt's place in the rotation Monday at Colorado.