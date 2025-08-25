Whisenhunt is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs at Oracle Park.

Optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 12 after turning in a 5.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 14.1 innings through his first three MLB starts, Whisenhunt received a call back to the Giants less than two weeks later when an injury to Landen Roupp (knee) reopened a spot in the rotation. Whisenhunt took the hill Friday in Milwaukee and kept the Brewers off the board through the first three frames, but he struggled in his second turn through the batting order and was ultimately tagged for two earned runs on four hits, two walks and one hit batsman across four innings before being lifted from the contest. Despite Whisenhunt's poor numbers in the big leagues to date, he'll receive at least one more start while the Giants are short on quality alternatives at Triple-A to replace him in the rotation.