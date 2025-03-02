Koss has a chance to win a utility role with the Giants this spring, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 in Saturday's spring game "He's continuing to impress, and he hit a ball down the line for a double and he's playing with a lot of confidence," said manager Bob Melvin. We're giving him some reps right now. It's nice to see because we're putting an emphasis on defense and he's played great defense every place we've put him."

Koss is hitting .333 (4-for-12) with a home run in eight games this spring. He's a long shot but the final bench spot appears wide open for the Giants early this spring. Koss had just a .757 OPS at Triple-A last year (54) games and hasn't been regarded as a top prospect (he's 27 years old) but his glove could help him find a way on the roster.