Koss started at second and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

Koss singled in the eighth inning before coming around to score the game-tying run. He also added a double in the ninth, marking his second multi-hit performance over nine appearances this month. Overall, he's slashing .267/.305/.376 with 22 RBI, 22 runs scored, nine doubles, three long balls and three stolen bases across 180 plate appearances in 72 games this season.