Koss is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

After starting in nine consecutive games from Aug. 13 through Friday, Koss now finds himself on the bench for the second straight day. He'll likely see limited action in a utility infield role moving forward after third baseman Matt Chapman (hand) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.

