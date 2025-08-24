Giants' Christian Koss: Returning to bench role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Koss is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
After starting in nine consecutive games from Aug. 13 through Friday, Koss now finds himself on the bench for the second straight day. He'll likely see limited action in a utility infield role moving forward after third baseman Matt Chapman (hand) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
More News
-
Giants' Christian Koss: Scores twice in loss•
-
Giants' Christian Koss: Notches third homer in win•
-
Giants' Christian Koss: Activated from IL•
-
Giants' Christian Koss: Kicks off Triple-A rehab Saturday•
-
Giants' Christian Koss: Starts rehab assignment in Arizona•
-
Giants' Christian Koss: Rehab stint coming soon•