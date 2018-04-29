Snelten was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants needed a fresh bullpen arm for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers after Game 1 starter Chris Stratton lasted just 1.1 innings, so Snelten will join the big club for the first time in his career. The 25-year-old owns a 4.00 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across nine innings with the River Cats this season. He likely won't stick with the Giants for long.

