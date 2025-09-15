Miller (elbow) completed a bullpen session at Oracle Park on Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Miller has been on the shelf since July 5 due to a left elbow sprain and incurred a setback in mid-August after making four rehab appearances for Triple-A Sacramento, but he's been able to resume his throwing program following a brief shutdown period. The southpaw still appears to have a chance at returning from the 60-day injured list before the end of the regular season, but due to the extensive time he's missed, the Giants may not be eager to deploy him in high-leverage spots right away while the team fights for a wild-card spot.