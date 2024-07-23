Miller (3-3) allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Dodgers.

Miller left runners on the corners and Randy Rodriguez gave up an RBI single to Teoscar Hernandez to put the decisive run on Miller's line. This ended the 26-year-old southpaw's scoreless streak at 10 innings. For the year, Miller has a 3.43 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 51:23 K:BB while adding 11 holds and three blown saves through 44.2 innings. With the Giants' rotation getting close to full health, it's likely Miller spends most of his time in a setup role moving forward after serving as an opener nine times earlier in the campaign.