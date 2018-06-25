Hernandez led off and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Hernandez failed to hit a home run over 348 plate appearances last season, but the 30-year-old now owns a career-high nine long balls in just 213 plate appearances this year, highlighting how unpredictable this late-career breakout has been.

