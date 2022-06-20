Garcia struck out one across two perfect innings in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.

Garcia has been used sparingly among his struggles in June, as he had allowed six runs (five earned) in his three previous appearances this month. He was much more efficient Sunday, throwing 12 of 17 pitches for strikes. The southpaw trimmed his ERA back down to 1.99 with a 0.88 WHIP and a 16:7 K:BB across 22.2 innings while adding a 1-2 record, two holds and a blown save. He sees mainly mid-leverage opportunities, though they have yet to lead to many holds or saves, as Camilo Doval and Jake McGee remain atop the Giants' bullpen hierarchy.