Giants' Jonah Cox: Begins rehab assignment

Cox (oblique) went 0-for-3 in Triple-A Sacramento's 5-4 win over Tacoma on Wednesday.

Cox landed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain July 8. Although he didn't reach base and struck out twice Wednesday, his return to game action suggests he could be nearing a return to the big leagues. The 24-year-old outfielder was called up from Double-A Richmond on May 31 and slashed .269/.269/.500 with five runs scored, four stolen bases, three RBI and a home run across 29 plate appearances before being placed on the injured list.