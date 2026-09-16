Cox went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

The rookie outfielder had an impressive afternoon as the leadoff hitter for the Giants, and Cox is up to 13 steals in his first 53 big-league contests to go along with a .294/.333/.445 slash line, four homers, 13 RBI and 24 runs. Speed has always been his calling card -- he swiped more than 50 bags in both 2024 and 2025 in the minors -- but he's showing he can be more than a one-dimensional player at the top level.