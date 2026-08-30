Cox went 1-for-1 with a walk, three stolen bases and a run scored in a 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Cox got the start in center field in the nightcap after going 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in the day game. The outfielder made the most of his time on base with the three steals. He's swiped four bags on five attempts since returning to the big-league roster Aug. 14. For the season, Cox is batting .276 with an .828 OPS, three home runs, eight steals, seven RBI, 11 runs scored, one double and two triples over 64 plate appearances, mainly in a reserve role.