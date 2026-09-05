Cox went 2-for-2 with two runs scored in Friday's 10-6 loss to the Mets.

Cox entered the game in the seventh inning and immediately hit a leadoff single before coming around to score. He added another base hit in the eighth frame and scored again. The 25-year-old outfielder has racked up four multi-hit performances over San Francisco's last nine games, batting .391 with seven runs scored, five stolen bases, four RBI and a home run in 27 plate appearances over that stretch. On the campaign, he's slashing .297/.342/.541 with 16 runs scored, 10 RBI, nine stolen bases and four long balls across 82 plate appearances.