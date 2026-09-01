Cox went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

Cox hit an RBI single on a bunt in the fifth inning and launched a solo shot to left field with two outs in the ninth. Over 14 outings in August, he recorded a .297/.350/.595 slash line with seven runs scored, six RBI, four stolen bases and three home runs in 40 plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .286/.318/.556 with 12 runs scored, nine RBI, eight stolen bases and four long balls across 69 plate appearances on the year.