Cox went 0-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Twins.

Cox drew a walk in the first inning before recording his team-leading 15th stolen base of the season, and he also logged an RBI on a fielder's choice in the ninth. The 25-year-old has racked up seven stolen bases in September while batting .260 with 13 runs scored and seven RBI in 83 plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .272/.317/.412 with 25 runs scored, 16 RBI and four long balls across 152 plate appearances this season.