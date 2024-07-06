Harrison (ankle) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Saturday against the Guardians, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Harrison landed on the injured list June 16 with a right ankle sprain. He was able to forego a rehab assignment, and he isn't expected to face any restrictions in his return to the Giants' rotation Saturday. Through 14 starts this season, Harrison is 4-3 with a 3.96 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 68:22 K:BB over 77.1 innings. To make room for the 22-year-old southpaw, right-hander Spencer Bivens was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.