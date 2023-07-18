Triple-A Sacramento placed Harrison (hamstring) on its 7-day injured list July 6.

Harrison is dealing with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, an injury that prevented him from pitching in the All-Star Futures Game earlier this month. The right-hander is without a clear timeline for a return, though this type of injury often requires a multi-week healing process. Harrison had posted a 4.79 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 92:44 K:BB over his 56.1 innings with Sacramento prior to being deactivated.