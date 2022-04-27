Harrison has put up a 21:3 K:BB alongside a 3.27 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 11 innings spanning three starts so far this season for High-A Eugene.

Last year, Harrison piled up both the strikeouts (14.3 K/9) but also the walks (4.7 BB/9) across 98.2 innings in Low-A, but the 20-year-old is showing far better control in the early going this season (though he did regress in his most recent outing). Harrison's already well regarded for his big fastball and sweeping slider, which likely give him a solid floor as a high-leverage reliever even if he doesn't ultimately make it as a starter. For now, though, he is on track to be a starter, and his stuff combined with the Giants' track record of developing pitchers certainly gives him the potential to become a good one. He's most likely still two or three years away from a potential MLB debut, though.